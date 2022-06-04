Advertisement

Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death

Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He's now lodged at...
Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at the Central Regional Jail in Flatwoods.(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NICHOALS COUNTY, W.Va. . (WSAZ) -A suspect in the shooting investigation in Nicholas County that killed one deputy in the line of duty and left another injured has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at the Central Regional Jail in Flatwoods.

West Virginia State Police said the second suspect is dead.

Friday evening, the Wilderness Fire Department reported that two Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies had been shot. Around that time, West Virginia State Police described it as a “a very active scene.” The Wilderness Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that the incident happened on Holcomb Drive in the Birch River area. The incident was reported before 7:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s deputy was shot and taken to a hospital in Summersville. While police say that deputy was shot in the leg, there are conflicting reports about their medical condition.

As many as 100 officers from different agencies, some from as far away as Dunbar and St. Albans, were at the scene.

No other additional information regarding the names of the deputies or the second suspect have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

