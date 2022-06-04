Advertisement

Warrants issued for man wanted in murder in Charleston

Police issue warrants for Beckley man
Police issue warrants for Beckley man(Charleston Police Department)
By Kimberly Keagy
Jun. 4, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Warrants have been issued for a man who is wanted in a deadly shooting that happened Friday night in downtown Charleston.

Charleston Police said they found James Daugherty with multiple gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. in a parking lot between Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard.

They said Daugherty was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

He was 27.

Charleston Police Department is looking for Meeko Harris.

He’s 23-years-old and from Beckley.

Harris is wanted for first degree murder and wanton endangerment.

Police are asking anyone who sees Harris or knows his location to call metro 911 at 304-348-8111 or CPD at 304-348-6480.

