Funeral plans announced for Nicholas County deputy
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a deputy killed in the line of duty Friday.
Nicholas County deputy sheriff Thomas Baker was shot in the back serving a search warrant in Birch River around 5:00 Friday evening.
A funeral service will be held at the Summersville Armory and Convention Center on Wednesday, June 8th.
Public viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The funeral will begin at 5:00 p.m. Immediately following the service, they will be traveling to Walker Cemetery.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.