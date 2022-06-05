Summer is underway in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport held their 2nd annual ABB Summer kickoff on main street Saturday evening.

Summer officially begins June 21st, but in Bridgeport they held their annual summer kickoff Saturday evening. The summer kickoff is filled with fun activities.

From live music, to face painting, to a hot dog eating contest and even West Virginia’s largest sandbox.

Many vendors were at the summer kickoff like the Bridge Sports Complex.

“I think coming out of a few years of COVID and we are back in business. I think it’s really great for the city of Bridgeport to have everyone out here and just the community together. it’s the start of summer and really good for mural and where we are today,” said Marketing Manager of Bridge Sports Complex Maddy Kloster.

Kloster says their goal is to bring the community closer.

“We want to bring the community together and get more involvement and help people pursue healthy lifestyles. Yesterday we had a big event for becoming a game changer facility in fight of the opioid crisis, so we really just want to be. We want to be for a center not just for Bridgeport but Harrison County and the entire region where people can make positive healthy choices for their lives,” said Kloster.

Many food vendors were also at the summer kickoff. H20 for Bridgeport had a bake sale as a fundraiser for their cause.

“We are trying to put water bottle fill up stations in various location around Bridgeport like parks and stuff. The water fountains have been turned off due to COVID. They just haven’t been turned on yet, so if we do these water bottle fill up stations, they’ll be safe and easier top drink from. We are also trying to reduce plastic waste,” said Laiken Hetterman.

The ABB Summer Kickoff plans to return next June.

