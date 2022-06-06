Advertisement

1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.(Pixabay)
By WMBF staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A baby boy who was born last week was safely surrendered to a medical center in South Carolina.

The little boy was surrendered under Daniel’s Law, which gives a person 60 days to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location such as a hospital, fire station or house of worship. A person who safely abandons a newborn can’t be prosecuted for abandonment under the law.

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He was surrendered the next day at the Summerville Medical Center.

Dorchester County Department of Social Services took the child into custody, and the little boy has been placed in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held at 2:30 p.m. July 21 at the Dorchester County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
One dead following crash in Preston County
Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at...
Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Police in Kentucky said a person died after their car got tangled up in downed power lines.
Woman dies after driving car over downed power lines, authorities say
Senator Manchin makes statement on death of Nicholas County officer
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Name of deputy killed in the line of duty in Nicholas Co. shooting released

Latest News

Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote
A suspect was arrested in the killings of six people found dead in a home in Milwaukee in...
Police: Suspect in killing of 6 took selfie wearing victim’s glasses at crime scene
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle