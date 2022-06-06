Advertisement

Big 10 All-Conference baseball teams announced

Cole Malnick, Ben McDougal, Robert Shields receive top honors
Ben McDougal, Big 10 Pitcher of the Year
Ben McDougal, Big 10 Pitcher of the Year
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 10 All-Conference baseball teams are out with the conclusion of the 2022 season.

North Marion’s Cole Malnick is the Player of the Year, Bridgeport’s Ben McDougal is the Pitcher of the Year and the Indians’ head coach Robert Shields is the Big 10 Coach of the Year.

The following athletes were selected for the Big 10 All-Conference first team:

Aidan Paulsen, Bridgeport, senior, outfield

Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior, senior, outfield

Clay Hershberger, East Fairmont, senior, outfield

Michael Martin, Lincoln, senior, outfield

Cam Cole, Bridgeport, senior, infield

Gunner Riley, Fairmont Senior, junior, infield

Cody Cooper, Philip Barbour, senior, infield

Nick George, Robert C. Byrd, junior, infield

Nathaniel Junkins, Robert C. Byrd, senior, infield

Zack Nicholson, Bridgeport, senior, pitcher

Austin Mann, Bridgeport, senior, pitcher

Connor Tingler, East Fairmont, junior, pitcher

Alfred Isch, Philip Barbour, junior, catcher

Anthony Dixon, Bridgeport, senior, first base

Christopher Harbert, Bridgeport, senior, utility

Sammy Viani, Fairmont Senior, sophomore, utility

The following athletes were selected for the Big 10 All-Conference second team:

Tanner Cook, Robert C. Byrd, senior, outfield

Cruz Tobin, North Marion, senior, outfield

Zach Calef-Boring, Buckhannon-Upshur, junior, outfield

Mason Chaney, Preston, sophomore, outfield

Gavin Blair, Fairmont Senior, senior, infield

Lucas McPherson, Liberty, sophomore, infield

Cameron Biller, Elkins, junior, infield

Tanner Moats, Grafton, senior, infield

Grant Mealey, Lewis County, sophomore, infield

Dustin Keener, Grafton, sophomore, pitcher

Johnny Lopez, Lincoln, senior, pitcher

Mayson Jack, Fairmont Senior, senior, pitcher

Alex O’Neil, North Marion, senior, catcher

Luke Sperry, Robert C. Byrd, senior, first base

Tyler Sisson, Philip Barbour, freshman, utility

Dylan Runner, North Marion, senior, utility

