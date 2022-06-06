Big 10 All-Conference baseball teams announced
Cole Malnick, Ben McDougal, Robert Shields receive top honors
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 10 All-Conference baseball teams are out with the conclusion of the 2022 season.
North Marion’s Cole Malnick is the Player of the Year, Bridgeport’s Ben McDougal is the Pitcher of the Year and the Indians’ head coach Robert Shields is the Big 10 Coach of the Year.
The following athletes were selected for the Big 10 All-Conference first team:
Aidan Paulsen, Bridgeport, senior, outfield
Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior, senior, outfield
Clay Hershberger, East Fairmont, senior, outfield
Michael Martin, Lincoln, senior, outfield
Cam Cole, Bridgeport, senior, infield
Gunner Riley, Fairmont Senior, junior, infield
Cody Cooper, Philip Barbour, senior, infield
Nick George, Robert C. Byrd, junior, infield
Nathaniel Junkins, Robert C. Byrd, senior, infield
Zack Nicholson, Bridgeport, senior, pitcher
Austin Mann, Bridgeport, senior, pitcher
Connor Tingler, East Fairmont, junior, pitcher
Alfred Isch, Philip Barbour, junior, catcher
Anthony Dixon, Bridgeport, senior, first base
Christopher Harbert, Bridgeport, senior, utility
Sammy Viani, Fairmont Senior, sophomore, utility
The following athletes were selected for the Big 10 All-Conference second team:
Tanner Cook, Robert C. Byrd, senior, outfield
Cruz Tobin, North Marion, senior, outfield
Zach Calef-Boring, Buckhannon-Upshur, junior, outfield
Mason Chaney, Preston, sophomore, outfield
Gavin Blair, Fairmont Senior, senior, infield
Lucas McPherson, Liberty, sophomore, infield
Cameron Biller, Elkins, junior, infield
Tanner Moats, Grafton, senior, infield
Grant Mealey, Lewis County, sophomore, infield
Dustin Keener, Grafton, sophomore, pitcher
Johnny Lopez, Lincoln, senior, pitcher
Mayson Jack, Fairmont Senior, senior, pitcher
Alex O’Neil, North Marion, senior, catcher
Luke Sperry, Robert C. Byrd, senior, first base
Tyler Sisson, Philip Barbour, freshman, utility
Dylan Runner, North Marion, senior, utility
