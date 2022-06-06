Clarksburg: Traffic study may benefit city’s economy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The study is still in the early phases, but depending on how it goes Main Street and Pike Street in Clarksburg may become two-way streets.

They’ve been one way streets since the 1950′s, but Chris Lane, the owner of the Goff Building on Main Street thinks it will help businesses to change it back.

He says too many businesses are ignored by customers on one way streets and this change will give drivers a new perspective.

“I think it will make Clarksburg more accessible,” Lane said. “They default to the path of least resistance and they go to where the majority of consumers are going in Harrison County and that is straight past Clarksburg to Emily Drive in Bridgeport.”

Main Street and Pike Street are state roads. This means West Virginias Department of Highways may end up supporting almost all of the projects funding.

On top of that, the city of Clarksburg was already planning to resurface those roads next year.

Lane says this change may provide downtown businesses the extra boost they need.

“This two way street initiative is, in my opinion, the lowest cost initiative the city has available to it to act on to make the most meaningful impact” Lane said.

Lane says the more traffic has access to easily get around downtown Clarksburg the more he believes it will benefit the city economy and draw in more people.

