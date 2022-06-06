Clarksburg woman accused of harboring a fugitive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County woman was arrested after officers said she was harboring a fugitive who fled on foot when he was ordered to surrender.

Officers went to a Clarksburg home on Friday to serve an active warrant on Ryan LaBounty, 41, of Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Trina Morgan, 33, of Clarksburg allowed officers to search her home and garage, telling them LaBounty left two weeks prior and had not returned, the report says.

Officers said they found LaBounty in the garage and ordered him to surrender.

LaBounty allegedly fled on foot when ordered to surrender and continued to resist arrest after being captured, including pushing against two officers on the scene.

Morgan has been charged with harboring a fugitive. LaBounty has been charged with obstructing an officer, two counts of battery on an officer and fleeing on foot. Both are being held at North Central Regional Jail.

