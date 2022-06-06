Community honors fallen Deputy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A procession was held along route 19 in Nicholas County to honor fallen, Deputy Tom Baker.

Sunday afternoon many people lined route 19 in Nicholas County to honor fallen Deputy Tom Baker who was killed in the line of duty Friday.

He was responding to a domestic disturbance call when two suspects ran back into their camper opening fire on the two deputies.

Baker was struck in the back and died as a result of the injuries.

They brought the body of Deputy Baker from the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston back to Nicholas County.

Police and fire agencies from all over the state lined the street to pay their respects to Deputy Tom Baker.

Residents from Nicholas County also paid their respects.

The procession ended at Walters funeral home in Summersville.

Currently, there is no word on when the funeral will be held.

The West Virginia State Police are currently handling the investigation.

