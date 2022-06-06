Advertisement

Couple attacked by dog; woman suffers severe injuries

Alissa Hewlett and Anthony Walker were attacked by a dog Friday morning.
Alissa Hewlett and Anthony Walker were attacked by a dog Friday morning.(WSAZ)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dog attack in Huntington early Friday morning has left a couple with serious injuries.

Huntington Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday. They said there initially were reports of a dog fight, and they later found Alissa Hewlett and Anthony Walker with severe injuries from a dog attack.

“When I got the picture, I was in shock that that was that gruesome and that bad,” said Heather Pelfrey, Hewlett’s cousin.

Hewlett was bitten by her mouth and nose, and Walker on his forehead and arm.

“Just started jumping on her face and attacking her. It got her head first and then it started attacking her face,” Pelfrey said. “He (Walker) had to get the dog off of her or it probably would have killed her.”

Police say an officer was bitten on the finger when they were trying to use a Taser on the dog.

The dog was taken by an animal control officer and put down. They tell us the dog was large and a mixed breed.

Police say the dog was owned by someone on Jefferson Avenue.

Thursday, the day before the attack, police were called out to the same area where someone else was bitten by the same dog. Police say the owner was told to keep the dog in the yard.

The officer, along with Hewlett and Walker, were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

“My heart sank because I can’t even imagine the pain that she felt during that attack, the pain afterwards that’s probably unbearable; I can’t even imagine,” Pelfrey said.

Hewlett was immediately transferred to a hospital in Akron, Ohio, to see a plastic reconstruction surgeon.

Pelfrey says the plastic surgeon told Hewlett she has a long recovery ahead with multiple surgeries.

“She’ll have scars, not only mentally, but physically to remember the attack,” Pelfrey said.

Pelfrey said Hewlett is awake and talking, and doctors plan to do another surgery soon.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hepzibah Water Rescue
One person dead following Harrison County water rescue
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Woman dies in Lewis County crash
1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
One dead following crash in Preston County
FBI logo.
FBI warns of fraud scheme with victims in West Virginia
Trina Morgan and Ryan LaBounty
Clarksburg woman accused of harboring a fugitive

Latest News

Town of West Milford without water
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | June 6, 2022
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | June 6, 2022
Aaron Evans said he is proud to preside over his Uncle Tom Baker's funeral services but admits...
“He could always find the good in people”: Fallen Nicholas Co. deputy’s nephew honors uncle
Skin cancer screening
WVU Medicine Health Report: Skin Cancer