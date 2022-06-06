Couple attacked by dog; woman suffers severe injuries

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dog attack in Huntington early Friday morning has left a couple with serious injuries.

Huntington Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday. They said there initially were reports of a dog fight, and they later found Alissa Hewlett and Anthony Walker with severe injuries from a dog attack.

“When I got the picture, I was in shock that that was that gruesome and that bad,” said Heather Pelfrey, Hewlett’s cousin.

Hewlett was bitten by her mouth and nose, and Walker on his forehead and arm.

“Just started jumping on her face and attacking her. It got her head first and then it started attacking her face,” Pelfrey said. “He (Walker) had to get the dog off of her or it probably would have killed her.”

Police say an officer was bitten on the finger when they were trying to use a Taser on the dog.

The dog was taken by an animal control officer and put down. They tell us the dog was large and a mixed breed.

Police say the dog was owned by someone on Jefferson Avenue.

Thursday, the day before the attack, police were called out to the same area where someone else was bitten by the same dog. Police say the owner was told to keep the dog in the yard.

The officer, along with Hewlett and Walker, were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

“My heart sank because I can’t even imagine the pain that she felt during that attack, the pain afterwards that’s probably unbearable; I can’t even imagine,” Pelfrey said.

Hewlett was immediately transferred to a hospital in Akron, Ohio, to see a plastic reconstruction surgeon.

Pelfrey says the plastic surgeon told Hewlett she has a long recovery ahead with multiple surgeries.

“She’ll have scars, not only mentally, but physically to remember the attack,” Pelfrey said.

Pelfrey said Hewlett is awake and talking, and doctors plan to do another surgery soon.

