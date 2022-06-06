Father of deputy shot in Nicholas County said bullet just missed “critical artery”

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Three days after two Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies were shot near the Birch River area, WVVA News has spoken with the father of Cpl. Josh Ellison, the deputy who survived the shooting.

Stan Ellison said his son was shot in the leg and within an inch of the femoral artery, the main blood vessel supplying blood to the lower body. Cpl. Ellison was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover and return to work barring any additional complications.

A former Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputy and Mount Hope Police Chief, Ellison said he had also worked alongside Deputy Baker during his time in Raleigh County and offered his reaction to his death.

“His family is our family. And we bleed blue for our family. I’ve known him for many years and my son was young when me and Baker worked together. I feel for his family. My thoughts and prayers go out through the difficult days ahead. We offer condolences. I just wish things had turned out different.”

Despite everything his son went through on Friday, he said Cpl. Ellison was determined to get up and go pay his final respects to his fallen comrade on Sunday.

“You got to respect a young man who wasn’t going to let that get him down to go honor Deputy Baker. He got dressed yesterday with his fiance driving to meet Deputy Baker when he arrived back in the county and attended the vigil and candlelight services. I commend him not just because he’s my son, but because of the way he handled the situation.”

He also described the moment he got the call his son had been shot on Friday evening.

“When he went into police work, I knew the dangers. They’re facing many more challenges today. It’s very different dangers and stressful situations such as gun violence and other dangers. It’s just something I know can happen anytime. You try not to think of it. I had 30 years in law enforcement and had a lot of close calls. But I was one of the lucky ones. We’d by lying if we told you we didn’t worry on a daily basis.”

Tyler Kelly, 28, has been charged with first degree murder in the case and is being held at the Central Regional Jail in Flatwoods, according to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Dept.

West Virginia State Police have also confirmed that a second suspect is dead.

