FBI warns of fraud scheme with victims in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI Division in Charlotte is warning businesses about a fraud scheme with victims in 8 states, including West Virginia.

In the scheme, officials say fraudsters use stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases over the phone.

So far in 2022, more than 100 businesses have been targeted including tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies, trailer businesses and appliance stores, according to officials.

Once a purchase was made over the phone, items are picked up by drivers and taken to other states for resale.

In many cases, drivers were hired through online job sites and paid using third-party cash applications and were not aware the items were purchased illegally.

Days later, the businesses learned the sales were fraudulent.

The following states are affected by the fraud scheme:

West Virginia

North Carolina

South Carolina

Virginia

Georgia

Alabama

Florida

Kentucky

The FBI is working with local law enforcement agencies on the investigation as it is believed there are additional victims.

Businesses with similar unsolved crimes are asked to call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or fill out a complaint online by clicking here.

Law enforcement agencies investigating similar crimes are asked to contact their local FBI office.

The investigation is ongoing, therefore specific businesses or locations cannot be release publicly to protect the integrity of the case.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.