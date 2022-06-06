Five female-owned businesses open in one area

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five new businesses will be opening in the Middletown Commons in Fairmont, but they all have something special in common, girl power.

The Middletown Commons in Fairmont will have a new look with five new female owned businesses opening.

People from all over the area came out to see all five ribbon cuttings.

White’s Fine Jewelry, Spa Oasis, A and K Clothing, The Supplement Shack and Agnes & Alfred Boutique are now opened or re-opened.

One owner says the openings are revolutionary and give Fairmont a good name.

“Five female businesses is next level business opportunity for everybody. It gives people the opportunity to see that there are better sides to Fairmont and more female run businesses. It’s just next level,” said owner of Agnes & Alfred Boutique, Emylee Williams.

In the Middletown Commons, you can shop for clothes, jewelry, workout supplements or even get a massage.

“Spa Oasis is a health and wellness spa and we offer many therapeutic relaxation services. Float therapy, massage therapy, cupping, facials, waxing, intolerance testing. so we try to treat your overall health, so you can be at a place where you can improve your quality of life,” said owner of Spa Oasis, Sheila Hartley.

The business owners encourage their customers to shop small and local.

One owner says this showcases the power of female-run business.

“I think it’s super exciting since they’ve been doing the commons since COVID that everything has been local. I think it shows how strong us women are and how independent we can be to bring things like this to the community. We aren’t just a store that offers to one demographic. We make ¾ths of our product and we support other local businesses that are actually women owned businesses as well,” said owner of A & K Clothing, Amanda Stevens.

Each owner is hopeful for the future of their business.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.