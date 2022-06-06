Advertisement

Fredrick Arthur “Fred” Hardman, 93, of Salem, WV, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February 2, 1929, a son of the late Arthur Alexander and Nancy Blanche Linville Hardman. Twice married, Fred was preceded in death by his first wife Donna Jean Swiger Hardman, and is survived by his wife Viola Sheffield Hardman, whom he married on March 6, 1995. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Danny Joe Hardman and wife Terry of Clarksburg; Donnie Hardman of Rock Camp, and Stanley Hardman and wife Melissa of Sardis; one daughter, Diana Davis and her significant other, Kenny of Parkersburg; and one stepson, Paul Rasmussen and wife Shelley of Clarksburg.  He was grandfather to nine grandchildren, Rodney Hardman, Tracy Hardman, Nicholas Jay Hardman, Marissa Hardman, Rebecca Phares, Nichole Hechinger, Quintin Davis, Aidan Rasmussen and Tyler Rasmussen; as well as several great grandchildren.  Also surviving are his sister, Esther Wells of Sardis and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Zack Hardman, one brother, Robert Hardman, two sisters, Margaret Cayton and Ruth Blake, and stepdaughter, Carla Rasmussen. Mr. Hardman was retired from R.G. Johnson with 30 years of service as a hoist operator.   He was a member of the Clarksburg Seventh Day Adventist and a former member of the United Mine Workers.   Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, with Pastor Ryan Armstone presiding.  Interment will follow in the Sardis Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

