Harrison County man accused of breaking into home, damaging property

Shane Dotson
Shane Dotson(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was charged after officers said he broke into a home and damaged property.

Officers responded to a home in Wallace for a dispute on April 17 and spoke to the victim, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says Shane Dotson, 35, of Wallace, “showed up outside” of the victim’s window, and she told him to leave.

Dotson allegedly slammed the window completely open and broke the child lock before reaching inside the home and pushing a dresser over.

When the dresser was pushed over, officers said a lamp shade on a lamp was broken.

Officers determined from statements from the victim and a witness that Dotson entered the home by putting his arm inside through the bedroom window to push the dresser over and damage property.

Dotson has been charged with burglary and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $6,000 bond.

