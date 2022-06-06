Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | June 6, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday! It was yet another gorgeous day today, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s, low humidity, and plenty of sun. This has been the final day in a long stretch of beautiful days; tonight, clouds will increase ahead of a rain system expected to bring us some steady showers by about 7-8am. Some of these showers could be heavy, and some thunderstorms could form. After 12pm, the rain becomes more scattered, but still has the potential to form into a few thunderstorms. Precipitation tapers off in the overnight hours, and Wednesday morning is looking to just be cloudy. Some models are predicting clearer conditions Wednesday afternoon, but others believe we’ll see some pop-up thunderstorms, so we’ll be watching that. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, we’ll see one final push of scattered showers and thunderstorms, but things become drier for the remainder of Thursday. Friday is looking to be partly cloudy, but by overnight into Saturday, our next rain system will bring some rain showers that are expected to last throughout the day Saturday. By the start of next week, we’ll be back to mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 73

Wednesday: Potential PM thunderstorms; otherwise, partly cloudy. High: 80

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 78

