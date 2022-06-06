Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 6th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!!! How did you enjoy your weekend? It was a beautiful one and today is also going to be very nice. We’re looking at almost identical conditions today as what we saw yesterday with temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Then starting tonight, we’ll see showers move in and those will last all the way into Thursday. It won’t be a completely wet 72-hour period, but we do expect to see times of sun and then showers, with possible thunderstorms. After today temperatures will be at or below average for this time of year. Friday is looking drier, but cloudy. Then more showers are expected for the beginning of the weekend.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds and showers: Low: 56

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms: High 74

Wednesday: Scattered storms: High 80

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 77

