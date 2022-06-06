Advertisement

LeBron James trading card expected to break record at auction

Goldin is auctioning off this LeBron James Triple Logoman trading card this week – the only one...
Goldin is auctioning off this LeBron James Triple Logoman trading card this week – the only one ever made.(Goldin via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - LeBron James is expected to break another record. But this time it’s not on the court, it’s at auction.

Goldin is auctioning off a LeBron James Triple Logoman trading card this week – the only one ever made.

It’s expected to break a record for the most expensive sports card ever sold with an estimated sale price of $6.6 million.

The card features game-used patches from each of the NBA teams that James has played for: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

The auction would not be the first time one of his cards sells for millions of dollars. A card from his rookie season with the Cavaliers fetched $1.8 million a couple years ago, and a similar card sold last year for $5.2 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
One dead following crash in Preston County
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Woman dies in Lewis County crash
Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at...
Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Trina Morgan and Ryan LaBounty
Clarksburg woman accused of harboring a fugitive
Anthony Charles Cogar
Sutton man accused of threatening EMS workers

Latest News

Wendy's is finally selling this "highly anticipated" Frosty flavor.
Wendy’s adding new Frosty flavor to menu
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson survives no-confidence vote
Hepzibah Water Rescue
Water rescue underway in Harrison County
More than $2 million awarded in Child Advocacy Center Grant program