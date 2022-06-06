New details in Nicholas County deputy’s death

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released in an incident multiple deputies were involved in that resulted in a Nicholas County deputy losing his life on Friday night.

Nicholas County 911 Dispatch received a call in reference to a destruction of property in Birch River just after 6:00 p.m. on Friday, according to a criminal complaint.

Two men, later identified as Tyler Brent Kelly, 28, and Richie Holcomb, 36, were in a camper with a possible 9 mm and AR-15, the report says.

Officers responded to the scene and spoke with Kelly and Holcomb while waiting for additional officers and a K-9. Officers said the men became non-cooperative shortly after and barricaded themselves within the camper.

Deputies made contact with the suspects inside a camper, where shots were then fired. (WSAZ/Kim Donahue) (WSAZ)

The report says shots were reported as being fired from within the camper towards the deputies at approximately 7:34 p.m. with an officer being hit at approximately 7:40 p.m.

At approximately 7:42 p.m., officers reported that two officers were hit and an officer was pinned down at approximately 7:45 p.m.

During the incident, officers said Deputy Thomas Baker was shot and died from his injuries. The other deputy, Cpl. Josh Ellison, was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital in Summersville for treatment.

Cpl. Ellison’s father, a former deputy and police chief, spoke with WVVA, and he said his son is expected to be able to return to work barring any additional complications.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Kelly was taken into custody, and the camper was cleared for officer’s safety. Holcomb was found deceased in the camper in possession of the semi-automatic assault rifle, according to court documents.

As many as 100 officers from different agencies, some from as far away as Dunbar and St. Albans, were at the scene, according to WSAZ.

Kelly has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Brent Tyler Kelly (WV Corrections)

Senator Joe Manchin issued the following statement on the officer’s death.

Gayle and I are absolutely heartbroken to hear of the death of Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker. I know our entire state feels this loss, and we are praying for the Nicholas County community and for the recovery of the second Deputy in critical condition. Our first responders, those who are selflessly willing to put themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve our communities, are the backbone of our state and we will not forget their legacy and service to the Mountain State. We extend our deepest condolences to Deputy Baker’s family, friends and colleagues and to the entire Nicholas County community.

A procession was held in Nicholas County to honor Deputy Baker Sunday afternoon. Police, fire agencies and residents from all over the state lined the street to pay their respects to Deputy Tom Baker, including Cpl. Ellison.

A funeral service will be held at the Summersville Armory and Convention Center on Wednesday, June 8th.

Public viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The funeral will begin at 5:00 p.m., and immediately following the service, they will be traveling to Walker Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.