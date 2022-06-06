One dead following crash in Preston County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead following an crash in Preston County.

According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, state troopers got a call around 2 P.M. about an accident on Stemple Ridge Road near Aurora.

The crash involved a UTV and a F-150 pickup truck.

When officers arrived they found Gerald Brown of Parsons dead as a result of the crash.

EMS tried to save his life but were unsuccessful.

Police say brown appeared to be out of the UTV at the time of the crash.

Charges are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update you as more information becomes available.

