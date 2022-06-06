Advertisement

Procession held for fallen Nicholas County deputy

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A procession was held along Route 19 in Nicholas County to honor fallen deputy Tom Baker.

Many people lined the road to honor the deputy who was killed in the line of duty Friday.

He was responding to a domestic disturbance call when two suspects ran back into their camper opening fire on the two deputy’s.

Baker was struck in the back and died as a result of the injuries.

They brought the body of deputy Baker from the state medical examiners office in Charleston back to Nicholas County.

Police and fire agencies from all over the state lined the street to pay their respects to deputy Tom Baker.

Residents from Nicholas county also paid their respects.

The procession ended at Walters Funeral Home in Summersville.

The West Virginia State Police are currently handling the investigation of the events on Friday.

