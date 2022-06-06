Reedsville man accused of strangling woman

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he strangled a woman.

Officers responded to a Kingwood home on April 23rd for a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, the report says the victim had an eye that was swollen shut and red marks around her neck consistent with strangulation.

The victim told officers Leonard Baker, Jr., 46, of Reedsville, “struck her several times in the face and choked her where she had trouble breathing” to the point where she thought she was going to pass out, officers said. After this, Baker allegedly took her cell phone and left the home.

Baker has been charged with strangulation and domestic battery. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.