Sutton man accused of threatening EMS workers

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Braxton County man was arrested after officers said he obstructed and threatened EMS workers responding to a vehicle accident.

Officers and EMS were responding to an accident on Board Fork Road in Camden On Gauley on May 28th when a vehicle began to follow the ambulance closely, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says EMS arrived on the scene and saw a woman holding a young child.

As EMS workers were trying to treat those at the scene, Anthony Cogar, II, 26, of Sutton, allegedly told EMS not to touch them and for the woman and child to get in his vehicle.

Officers said Cogar told EMS workers he would “shoot anyone who touched them,” referring to both EMS workers.

Both the woman and the child got into the vehicle and left the scene without providing any insurance information, registration information or operators.

The EMS workers told officers they were in fear of their lives because Cogar was “very irate and acting erratic,” including speeding from the scene erratically.

Officers saw the vehicle “over the hillside” with registration belonging to another vehicle and no inspection sticker. Officers also said the young child was sitting in the back row of the vehicle not buckled up.

Cogar has been charged with two counts of obstructing an EMT worker. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

