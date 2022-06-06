Advertisement

Sutton man accused of threatening EMS workers

Anthony Charles Cogar
Anthony Charles Cogar(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Braxton County man was arrested after officers said he obstructed and threatened EMS workers responding to a vehicle accident.

Officers and EMS were responding to an accident on Board Fork Road in Camden On Gauley on May 28th when a vehicle began to follow the ambulance closely, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says EMS arrived on the scene and saw a woman holding a young child.

As EMS workers were trying to treat those at the scene, Anthony Cogar, II, 26, of Sutton, allegedly told EMS not to touch them and for the woman and child to get in his vehicle.

Officers said Cogar told EMS workers he would “shoot anyone who touched them,” referring to both EMS workers.

Both the woman and the child got into the vehicle and left the scene without providing any insurance information, registration information or operators.

The EMS workers told officers they were in fear of their lives because Cogar was “very irate and acting erratic,” including speeding from the scene erratically.

Officers saw the vehicle “over the hillside” with registration belonging to another vehicle and no inspection sticker. Officers also said the young child was sitting in the back row of the vehicle not buckled up.

Cogar has been charged with two counts of obstructing an EMT worker. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
One dead following crash in Preston County
Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at...
Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Police in Kentucky said a person died after their car got tangled up in downed power lines.
Woman dies after driving car over downed power lines, authorities say
Senator Manchin makes statement on death of Nicholas County officer
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Name of deputy killed in the line of duty in Nicholas Co. shooting released

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, June 5
Bridgeport Storywalk unveils new book for June
Summer is underway in Bridgeport
Summer is underway in Bridgeport
One dead following crash in Preston County
Nicholas Co. deputy