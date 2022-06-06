Advertisement

Warming Up with Doddridge County football

Bulldogs are back at it for the three-week period
By Casey Kay
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County football has returned to the turf for the three-week period!

Following a loss in the quarterfinals last fall, the seniors are more than ready to get to work this summer.

“Well we lift, try to lift 3 times a week, we practice 2 to 3 times a weeks sometimes we try to get out here as much as possible to work through some of the things we need to do as a team,” said Seth Richards.

The Bulldogs have a large group of 10+ seniors returning, “I’m feeling pretty good, we have a lot of starters coming back, just a pretty good core, we just got a lot of things to work on to get ready,” said Adam Burnside, “I think we just need to get used to playing as a team and just giving good effort and if we do that then we should be pretty good.”

Some are using the Summer to really focus in on improving their skills, “I would really like to increase speed as playing tight end, wide receiver, get by the guys faster and I’d also like to time up routes a lot to transition from the old quarterback to the new quarterback and rally defensively, I would like to get some more strength on me and really make it easier to get to the quarterback,” said Gabriel Stewart.

Just being back is the best part, “Pretty good, he thing that excites me the most is just getting pads on and just hitting people, that’s mostly what excites me the most, since playing fullback and linebacker I get hit every play so I’m excited about that,” said Bryce McKinney.

