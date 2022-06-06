Advertisement

Water rescue underway in Harrison County

Hepzibah Water Rescue
Hepzibah Water Rescue(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews have been dispatched to a water rescue in Harrison County.

Officials tell 5 News the call for the rescue came in at approximately 4:21 p.m. Monday.

The rescue is reported to take place by the Spelter Bridge and Restful Way in Hepzibah in Harrison County.

Responding agencies include Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberport, Nutter Fort, Shinnston and Spelter Fire Departments.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
One dead following crash in Preston County
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Woman dies in Lewis County crash
Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at...
Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Trina Morgan and Ryan LaBounty
Clarksburg woman accused of harboring a fugitive
Anthony Charles Cogar
Sutton man accused of threatening EMS workers

Latest News

More than $2 million awarded in Child Advocacy Center Grant program
FBI logo.
FBI warns of fraud scheme with victims in West Virginia
Leonard Baker, Jr.
Reedsville man accused of strangling woman
Shane Dotson
Harrison County man accused of breaking into home, damaging property