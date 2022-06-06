Water rescue underway in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews have been dispatched to a water rescue in Harrison County.

Officials tell 5 News the call for the rescue came in at approximately 4:21 p.m. Monday.

The rescue is reported to take place by the Spelter Bridge and Restful Way in Hepzibah in Harrison County.

Responding agencies include Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberport, Nutter Fort, Shinnston and Spelter Fire Departments.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

