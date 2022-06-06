West Virginia man stopped with loaded handgun at Pittsburgh Airport

PITTSBURGH (WDTV) - TSA officers detected a loaded handgun in the carry-on bag of a West Virginia resident at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint on Sunday.

The man, a resident of Wheeling, W.Va., was caught with a .22 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets, officers said.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the worker’s backpack, the Allegheny County Police were alerted and confiscated the gun.

The man told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun among his carry-on items.

“If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Knowing where you put your gun is part of being a responsible gun owner. Now this individual faces a stiff Federal financial civil penalty.”

This is the 10th gun detected at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoints this year.

