Woman accused of sexually abusing young boy

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested after officers said she sexually abused a young child in Randolph County.

The young child was interviewed by workers at the Randolph County Child Advocacy Center in October 2021 about an alleged sexual abuse incident with Tara Jo Martin, 34.

The report says troopers with the WVSP Elkins Detachment interviewed Martin in May 2022 who told officers she inappropriately touched the young boy twice when he was 2-years-old.

Martin allegedly told officers she had been sexually assaulted as a child and would stop the assault because she did not want the boy “to go through what she did.”

Martin has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

