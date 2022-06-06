Advertisement

Woman dies in Lewis County crash

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle.(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say one woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Weston.

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 33 East near the Circle Drive intersection at approximately 5:52 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Weston Police Department.

Officers said the lone occupant in the vehicle suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The Weston Police Department, Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Weston Fire Department and Lewis County EMS responded to the accident.

According to officers, no further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
One dead following crash in Preston County
Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at...
Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Police in Kentucky said a person died after their car got tangled up in downed power lines.
Woman dies after driving car over downed power lines, authorities say
Senator Manchin makes statement on death of Nicholas County officer
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Name of deputy killed in the line of duty in Nicholas Co. shooting released

Latest News

Tara Jo Martin
Woman accused of sexually abusing young boy
Trina Morgan and Ryan LaBounty
Clarksburg woman accused of harboring a fugitive
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, June 5
Bridgeport Storywalk unveils new book for June