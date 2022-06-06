Woman dies in Lewis County crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say one woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Weston.

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 33 East near the Circle Drive intersection at approximately 5:52 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Weston Police Department.

Officers said the lone occupant in the vehicle suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The Weston Police Department, Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Weston Fire Department and Lewis County EMS responded to the accident.

According to officers, no further information will be released at this time.

