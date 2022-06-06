Advertisement

WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

A local military veteran who served in World War II turns 100 years old
By Brandon Tvrdy and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – World War II veteran Bob Reisser celebrated his 100th birthday with a special trip to the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.

After a family party at the Elk Ridge Village, Reisser got a motorcycle escort by the American Legion to the museum where he was able to go inside planes that were used in the war.

“We got to go in the B-17. They said they’ve never had a 100-year-old get up in the cockpit before, and it’s no mean feat to get there,” family member Kurt Reisser told WOWT.

After the museum, Reisser was flown home on a helicopter provided by Dreamweaver Organization.

People Reisser loves and knows came from all over the country just to help celebrate this milestone birthday.

His grandson is especially proud of Reisser’s accomplishments and the time he spent in the military.

“I actually carry his same name,” Wesley said. “And so, it’s a great honor to. He inspired me to service. I’m not in the military but I’m in the state department and just trying to carry his great example which I try to do all my life.”

