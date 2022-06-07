American Idol finalist coming to Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An American Idol finalist and Tony-nominated Broadway rock star will be coming to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

Constantine Maroulis and the band Foreigner’s Journey are coming to downtown Clarksburg on Saturday, September 17.

Constantine was the sixth-placed finalist on the fourth season of American Idol, and received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his role in Rock of Ages. He also starred as the title role in Jekyll and Hyde on Broadway, for which he received a Drama League Award Nomination for a Distinguished Performance Award. On the big screen Constantine has appeared in Dark State, Either Side of Midnight, 5th Borough, and the film version of Rock of Ages. He has also performed with Steve Adler of Guns ‘N Roses, Rocktopia, and Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox.

“Constantine Maroulis is the definition of a rockstar. With a soulful, pure, intense voice, he’s devilishly charming, and dangerously sexy,” said Jason A. Young, the Robinson Grand’s consulting Program Manager. “Having him in downtown Clarksburg as the frontman for Foreigner’s Journey is going to be ‘blow your hair back’ awesome.”

Foreigner’s Journey will take the stage with Maroulis at the microphone.

“Constantine Maroulis is the definition of a rockstar. With a soulful, pure, intense voice, he’s devilishly charming, and dangerously sexy,” said Jason A. Young, the Robinson Grand’s consulting Program Manager. “Having him in downtown Clarksburg as the frontman for Foreigner’s Journey is going to be ‘blow your hair back’ awesome.”

Tickets for Constantine Maroulis and Foreigner’s Journey start at $20 and go on sale on Friday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. They can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.