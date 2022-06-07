Burton Hyman, 94, passed away on June 3, 2022, in the ICU at Louis A Johnson Veterans Hospital in Clarksburg from Aspiration Pneumonia with complications from a UTI and Sepsis. Burton was the youngest son of Allie and Lucy Ellison Hyman and was born on September 4, 1927, in the Hyman homeplace in the Summit Park Community. Except for the times he spent in the United States Army, Burton lived in the family home his entire life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Sam, Hassen (Skip), and Joseph Hyman; five sisters, Mae Dixon, Ethel Mitchell, Mabel Sandy, Helen Burnside, and Sarah Jean Hyman; brothers-in-law Charles Dixon, Floyd Kirkpatrick, Elmer Foutz, Paul Mitchell, Jack Sandy, and Edward Burnside; sisters-in-law, Genevieve Hyman, and Marie Hyman. Additionally, nieces and nephews of the original nine Hyman siblings have predeceased Uncle Burton in previous years; Matthew Hyman, Jeanna Burnside Shingleton, Katherine Hyman, Robert Hyman, Charlotte Dixon McCarty and Rex McCarty, Linda Kirkpatrick Frank, and Brenda Hyman. Burton was the last surviving member of the nine Hyman children. Survivors include sister-in-law Loretta Jean Hyman (Mrs. Joseph), Stonewood, 19 nieces and nephews and their families who primarily live in West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, and Texas. Mr. Hyman served in the United States Army,46th Engineer General Services Regiment that was redesignated in 1947 as the 46th Engineer Construction Battalion. He was a communication clerk working for several command officers in daily operations for the post war efforts in Okinawa, Japan. When he returned home from Japan to care for his aging parents, he worked for 39 years until his retirement at age 62 for Eagle Convex Glass Company. He graduated from Victory High School in 1946 where in his senior year he represented Victory as the school winner in the Palace College of History Knowledge competing statewide for a higher education scholarship. Burton continued his love for history and geography, immersing himself in books and periodicals on the topics, and especially in his love for the National Geographic magazine. For 20 years during summer vacation, he travelled with his brother Joe and his sons to special events and historical places in the US, including the World’s Fair. His love of West Virginia and country never wavered. He professed a love and respect for God and humankind. His service experiences were positive, and he looked forward to the comradery with other veterans. Following retirement, he spent many hours cultivating the family garden and graciously shared the fruits of his labor with his family and neighbors. Funeral services will be held at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, Nutter Fort on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 -11 AM with the funeral beginning at 11 AM, officiated by Pastor Linda Muhly assisted by VA Chaplain, Fr. Jude. Graveside services, with military honors by the Harrison County Honor Guard, will follow the funeral at Summit Park Union Mission Church Cemetery. Lunch for family and friends will begin at 1 PM at the Harrison County Senior Center. If you wish to send a contribution in Burton Hyman’s memory in lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Summit Park Union Mission Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary Ann Johnson, 32 Tetrick Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301-5940. In an effort to protect one another, especially family members and guests with compromised immune systems, the family encourages wearing masks during the funeral service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

