Advertisement

Court records detail history of Nicholas County murder suspect

Richie Holcomb, a suspect who died in the shooting, was convicted of a felony in 2014
Brent Kelly, who is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Deputy Tom Baker, has...
Brent Kelly, who is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Deputy Tom Baker, has court records dating to 2013.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia court records show the suspects involved in Friday night’s deadly shooting that killed a Nicholas County sheriff’s deputy and injured another have a criminal history.

Richie Holcomb, 36, who died in the shootout, was convicted of a felony in Webster County Circuit Court in 2014.

The conviction stemmed from a felony malicious wounding charge made against him in September 2013.

The sentencing order states Holcomb acted in self-defense but took a plea deal to avoid a heavier penalty if found guilty after a trial.

Holcomb faced felony charges in two separate cases in April 2017, both in Nicholas County.

In one case, he faced a sexual assault charge. In the other case, he faced a grand larceny charge. Both cases were dismissed due to a lack of evidence against Holcomb.

Holcomb’s history spans from 2005 to March of 2022 in misdemeanor cases involving battery and driving-related charges.

Brent Kelly’s record dates back to 2013 when he faced a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 15 grams in Webster County.

The next case occurred in May 2018 in Nicholas County when he faced two misdemeanor charges related to driving with a revoked license and operating a vehicle without an inspection certificate. That case was dismissed in a plea agreement.

His next five cases, all misdemeanors, involved driving and vehicle-related charges.

His most recent case happened in March 2022.

He faced six misdemeanor charges. Court records show, in a plea agreement, he was guilty of driving while his license was revoked.

Kelly’s other charges in that case, including missing safety equipment and requirements for a motorcycle, were dismissed.

A criminal complaint filed against Kelly stated after the shooting on Friday. Holcomb was found dead in the camper in possession of a semi-automatic assault rifle.

Kelly will be arraigned Thursday in Nicholas County Magistrate Court.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI logo.
FBI warns of fraud scheme with victims in West Virginia
Hepzibah Water Rescue
Person who died in West Fork River identified
Sunset-Ellis Restaurant
Harrison County restaurant closing after 67 years
Trina Morgan and Ryan LaBounty
Clarksburg woman accused of harboring a fugitive
Robert Lee Powell, Jr.
Shinnston man accused of sexually abusing two young children

Latest News

Bill cracking down on fentanyl traffickers to soon go into effect
Kerm Leroy Jackson
Fairmont man sentenced to more than 8 years for federal drug charge
Gov. Justice will not call a special session for gas tax holiday
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you