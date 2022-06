COVID outbreak reported at North Central Regional Jail

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There has been a recent spike in active COVID-19 cases at North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County.

As of Tuesday, there are 113 active COVID cases among inmates at the jail, a large enough number to be considered an outbreak, according to the West Virginia DHHR.

No other jail or corrections center in West Virginia has more than 13 active cases. The majority of them have no active cases.

The following jails and corrections centers in the state have active COVID cases among inmates:

Central Regional Jail - 5 active inmate cases

South Central Regional Jail - 5 active inmate cases

Southern Regional Jail - 10 active inmate cases

Tygart Valley Regional Jail - 5 active inmate cases

Western Regional Jail - 1 active inmate case

Lakin Correctional Center - 13 active inmate cases

Salem Correctional Center - 2 active inmate cases

Charleston Community Corrections - 1 active inmate case

For staff in West Virginia jails, the DHHR says there are only 10 active COVID cases across all of the state’s jails and only 13 active COVID cases among staff in correctional centers.

Across the state, there are 2,387 active cases as of Tuesday.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (13), Berkeley (162), Boone (24), Braxton (3), Brooke (27), Cabell (177), Calhoun (10), Clay (8), Doddridge (9), Fayette (46), Gilmer (12), Grant (9), Greenbrier (41), Hampshire (28), Hancock (26), Hardy (14), Harrison (121), Jackson (9), Jefferson (69), Kanawha (289), Lewis (21), Lincoln (17), Logan (29), Marion (91), Marshall (28), Mason (49), McDowell (19), Mercer (124), Mineral (35), Mingo (20), Monongalia (159), Monroe (16), Morgan (9), Nicholas (53), Ohio (58), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (3), Preston (46), Putnam (51), Raleigh (155), Randolph (27), Ritchie (12), Roane (16), Summers (15), Taylor (19), Tucker (1), Tyler (17), Upshur (28), Wayne (36), Webster (4), Wetzel (35), Wirt (1), Wood (58), Wyoming (30). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

