DONALD JACK GODFREY, 89, of Weston, WV, drew his last breath peacefully at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg on June 5, 2022. He was born October 13, 1932, on Mike’s Run in Stumptown, WV. He was the son of the late Jennings “Jack” Godfrey and Beulah Stump Godfrey. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Roland “Bud” Godfrey, Henry “Tink” Godfrey, and twin brother, Ronald “Ron” Godfrey; sister, Barbara “Bob bobs” Godfrey; and first wife of 33 years, Ronnah Stein Sherwood Godfrey. He was the last surviving member of his family. Don married Barbara Ann Miller St. Clair on April 29, 2006. Together they shared 16 wonderful years and she will miss him dearly. Don was a retired employee of Dominion Energy, with over 42 years of service, as a corrosion engineer. Don also was known by many as a sports official, refereeing basketball and various little league sports programs for over 30 years. He loved working with and mentoring youth in their sports programs. Don also served his country and was a Korean War Veteran. He also attended St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Weston. Don will also be remembered for his love of the West Virginia University Mountaineers and the Detroit Tigers. Many happy family activities centered around cheering on the Mountaineers and singing “Country Roads Take Me Home.” He loved to hunt on Mike’s Run and passed on this legacy to his sons and grandchildren. Don never knew a stranger and was loved by many. In addition to his wife, Barbara Godfrey, Don is survived by three sons: Dana of London, KY, Robey (Leslie) of Frametown, WV, and Deryn (Pam) Godfrey of Stumptown, WV. He was beyond proud of his grandchildren: Ian, Corey, Liza, Isaac, Alex, Kyle, Tyler, and Travis. Don was delighted in the company of his great-grandchildren: Ethan, Gatlin, Georgia, Kalyn, and Paisley. He was a beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Don also had three stepsons: Greg (Allison), Jeff (Kris), and Todd (Melanie) St. Clair; five step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11am-1pm on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1pm in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rick Metheney officiating. A meal will follow at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Weston. Following services, Don’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Inurnment will be held at Collins Community Cemetery in Stumptown at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Lewis County Youth League Basketball at PO Box 94 Weston, WV 26452. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Donald Jack Godfrey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

