Fairmont accepting applications for police officers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Fairmont is now accepting applications for police officers.

The City Clerk’s Office will be accepting applications until Thursday, July 21 at noon.

Once applications are received, applicants will take the written exam on Saturday, July 23.

The Police Officer Civil Service Examination which is a two-hour exam that deals with basic knowledge of the ability to observe and remember details, vocabulary, reading comprehension, ability to follow directions, ability to problem solve and use logic, and ability to use situational judgment.

Successful applicants that pass the written exam will then have to complete and pass a physical examination whereas each applicant must do 28 sit-ups in one minute; 18 push-ups in one minute and run 1.5 miles in 14 minutes and 36 seconds or less.

Once an applicant passes the written examination and physical agility, he or she will then be ranked by their test score on a list of applicants eligible to proceed to other phases of the hiring process.

To obtain an application, contact the Fairmont City Clerk’s Office at (304) 366-6212, ext. 329 or email the City Clerk, Janet Keller.

For additional information, please contact the City Clerk at the above listed phone number or email address.

