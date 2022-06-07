Fairmont State to host events for rising high school seniors

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State will provide rising high school seniors the opportunity to kick-start their college search at the University’s Falcon’s-Eye View events.

The events aim to give students a broad perspective of the college search process.

Held on the Falcon Center Terrace overlooking the University’s hilltop campus, Falcon’s-Eye View will provide an opportunity for college-bound students and their families to learn more about what to look for in a higher education institution, get to know other students engaging in the college decision process, meet with university faculty and staff and participate in a campus tour.

Attendees will be given exclusive priority to complete the Fall 2023 application for admission to the University free of charge, prior to the public opening of the application on August 1.

“We are excited to welcome members of the class of 2023 to campus to help them kick-off their college search,” said Summer Boggess, Fairmont State University director of admissions. “Falcon’s-Eye View is a chance for rising seniors and their families to get familiar with our campus, gain helpful information about the college search and financial aid processes and connect with their admissions counselor.”

Three Falcon’s-Eye View events will be held throughout the summer on the following dates:

Saturday, June 11 – 2 p.m.

Thursday, June 23 – 5 p.m.

Friday, July 15 – 5 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided to those in attendance.

Students will also have the opportunity to socialize with their peers through a variety of games and activities.

“Falcon’s-Eye View is the first of many opportunities for rising high school seniors to visit Fairmont State University’s campus. We look forward to meeting our Future Falcons and helping them achieve their academic and career goals,” Boggess concluded.

Click here for more information or to register.

