Harrison County officers receive suicide prevention training

By John Blashke
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison county officers were given the opportunity to receive crucial training today.

More than a dozen officers from the sheriffs and surrounding police departments were given instruction in preventing suicides.

WVU Medicine hosted the program called Safe-Talk. They taught these officers how to spot the signs and how to properly approach someone in distress.

Doug Sands is a Harrison County Sheriff Chaplin and head of their crisis assistance response team. He says this training better equips officers to serve people.

“Just really questions like are you contemplating suicide just being as direct as possible I think that’s where we fail sometimes is we’re afraid to ask the hard questions, but a lot of times thats what people need -- is just to be asked the question,” said Sands.

Sands added this training is not only to serve the public, but also to help first responders help each other.

