Harrison County restaurant closing after 67 years

Sunset-Ellis Restaurant
Sunset-Ellis Restaurant(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sunset-Ellis Restaurant along Rt. 19 near Shinnston will be closing its doors.

According to a Facebook post, the final day of operation will be on June 26th, so there is still time to pay a visit and enjoy one last Giovanni sandwich, a spaghetti dinner or whatever your particular Italian favorite has been.

Antoinette Ellis-Castro said the following in the post on behalf of the family:

Throughout the years, some incredibly profound bonds have been formed with our patrons and our staff, and we have so many cherished memories of these relationships that will always remain with us. Instead of looking at the conclusion of our story with sadness, we choose to commemorate this final chapter cheerfully, and we invite everyone to stop by and help us celebrate what has brought us so much pleasure during these 67 years. Anyone who would like to wish my father well as this chapter ends, I will tell them that the best time to catch him is between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m.

My father Anthony is a remarkable man whose steadfast devotion has continued what has been a family legacy for many decades, and I am so grateful for the example he has set and from which we have all learned. He deserves to open a new door in his life -one that flourishes with more time to enjoy less responsibility.

Antoinette Ellis-Castro

The Ellis family wishes to thank all of their faithful patrons and dedicated staff for making their “story” such a pleasurable and memorable one.

Although the restaurant is closing, the drive-in movie theater will remain open with a tentative opening date of June 10th.

The Sunset Drive-In was scheduled to open last month, but the opening date was postponed due to vandalism.

