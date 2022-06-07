Hunters harvest over 9,000 turkeys during spring season

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Hunters in West Virginia harvested 9,366 turkeys during the spring gobbler season, according to the WVDNR.

Officials said this is a 7.6% decrease compared to last year’s harvest of 10,134 birds.

The 2022 harvest is 13.8 percent below the five-year average of 10,864 and 11.3 percent below the ten-year average of 10,556.

Youth hunters harvested 471 turkeys during the two-day youth season, with 366 birds harvested on Saturday and 105 on Sunday.

The youth harvest accounted for 5 percent of the total harvest. Those numbers are included in the attached table with county totals.

For the second year, DNR Districts 2 and 4 reported harvest increases compared to previous years. Harvest in the remaining districts, however, decreased.

Districts 5 and 6 show the biggest declines from last year’s harvest at 18.1 and 19.8 percent, respectively.

District 1 hunters harvested the most birds (2,066), followed by District 4 (1,877), District 6 (1,547), District 5 (1,392), District 3 (1,311) and District 2 (1,173).

The following are the top 5 counties with the highest turkey harvests:

Preston - 357

Mingo - 351

Greenbrier - 321

Jackson - 309

Monroe - 295

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.