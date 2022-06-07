Advertisement

Hunters harvest over 9,000 turkeys during spring season

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Hunters in West Virginia harvested 9,366 turkeys during the spring gobbler season, according to the WVDNR.

Officials said this is a 7.6% decrease compared to last year’s harvest of 10,134 birds.

The 2022 harvest is 13.8 percent below the five-year average of 10,864 and 11.3 percent below the ten-year average of 10,556.

Youth hunters harvested 471 turkeys during the two-day youth season, with 366 birds harvested on Saturday and 105 on Sunday.

The youth harvest accounted for 5 percent of the total harvest. Those numbers are included in the attached table with county totals.

For the second year, DNR Districts 2 and 4 reported harvest increases compared to previous years. Harvest in the remaining districts, however, decreased.

Districts 5 and 6 show the biggest declines from last year’s harvest at 18.1 and 19.8 percent, respectively.

District 1 hunters harvested the most birds (2,066), followed by District 4 (1,877), District 6 (1,547), District 5 (1,392), District 3 (1,311) and District 2 (1,173).

The following are the top 5 counties with the highest turkey harvests:

  • Preston - 357
  • Mingo - 351
  • Greenbrier - 321
  • Jackson - 309
  • Monroe - 295

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hepzibah Water Rescue
Person who died in West Fork River identified
FBI logo.
FBI warns of fraud scheme with victims in West Virginia
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Woman dies in Lewis County crash
1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
One dead following crash in Preston County
Trina Morgan and Ryan LaBounty
Clarksburg woman accused of harboring a fugitive

Latest News

June is Men’s Mental Health Month. A national observance is used to raise awareness about...
June recognized as Men’s Mental Health Month
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
(Source: Army Corps of Engineers/Wikimedia Commons)
WVDNR releases recent trout and channel catfish stocking locations