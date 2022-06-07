Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 7, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A complex low-pressure system is bringing rain and instability this morning and afternoon, along with slightly cooler temperatures than the past few days. As a result, rain showers push in through this morning, so there will be rain at times during the morning commute. By the afternoon, rain chances will be lower, but we’ll still see scattered showers pushing in. A few showers and storms could even produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail throughout today, so we are watching carefully. By the time the rain leaves in the early-evening, expect around 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, a couple of degrees below-average. Overall, expect a rainy morning and gray afternoon. Overnight, rain chances will decrease, with only a couple of light showers at most. Skies will be cloudy, with light winds and lows in the low-60s. Overall, it’s a warm, cloudy night. The nice weather lasts into tomorrow afternoon as well. After 7 PM, however, more showers, and even a few thunderstorms push in, as another low-pressure system makes its way from out west. This rain lasts through the evening and overnight hours, which could affect your evening commute. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with peeks of sunshine and light winds. Temperatures will reach the low-80s, so it may feel a little hot and muggy. Overall, we start with quiet conditions, before rain moves in during the evening.

The rain leaves by Thursday morning, allowing for some sunshine and decent temperatures during the afternoon. The nice weather lasts into Friday afternoon, but overnight into Saturday morning and afternoon, a low-pressure system brings more rain showers into the area. This could impact your weekend commute, so we are watching. By Sunday, rain chances should be low, allowing temperatures to reach the mid-70s. In short, expect rain showers and thunderstorm chances today and the next few days, along with seasonable temperatures.

Today: The day starts with a steady rain during the late-morning. By early-afternoon, the rain leaves, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and thunderstorms could take place during the afternoon, which could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, so we are watching carefully. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, today will be rainier and cooler than the past few days. High: 74.

Tonight: A few showers and storms push in after 8 PM, lasting until after midnight. A few downpours and wind gusts are possible, so we are watching carefully. After midnight, patchy fog forms across much of our region, which means lower visibility. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with westerly winds of 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, tonight will be mild and dreary, with rain and fog chances. Low: 60.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy during the afternoon, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-80s, within range for early-June. Overall, it’s a warm, seasonable afternoon. During the late-evening and overnight hours, showers and even a few thunderstorms will push into our area, which could affect your night commute. High: 81.

Thursday: Rain showers are done by early-morning, leaving mostly cloudy skies. By late-afternoon, skies will be partly sunny. Winds will come from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, Thursday will be seasonably cool and partly sunny. High: 73.

