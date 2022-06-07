Advertisement

June recognized as Men’s Mental Health Month

June is Men’s Mental Health Month. A national observance is used to raise awareness about...
June is Men’s Mental Health Month. A national observance is used to raise awareness about mental health care in men.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - June is Men’s Mental Health Month, and a national observance is used to raise awareness about mental health care in men.

During May, the nation observed “Mental Health Month,” but June shines a light on men’s mental health.

According to the Director of Therapy, Erin Duff at Highland Hospital, men are more likely to commit suicide.

Many men who struggle with depression or anxiety won’t reach out for help. Places like Highland Hospital are willing to help.

“Sometimes men won’t do so because they may fear stigma or think they can handle things themselves. That doesn’t have to be the case. There’s a lot of help available that men can seek out and depression and anxiety is a real thing,” said Duff.

At Highland Hospital, they offer inpatient services. Those who are struggling can voluntarily admit themselves to Highland.

Patients could be there from 72 hours to 2 weeks depending on the situation. Duff says mental health isn’t a weakness.

“I think it’s important to recognize men’s mental health because oftentimes men don’t recognize it themselves. We focus a lot on women’s mental health and children as we should, but we often don’t think that men have struggles. Men are often seen as strong and in power and that they can’t show weakness,” said Duff.

Duff says there are things men can do to improve their mental health.

“It’s important for men, especially because oftentimes they don’t do things for themselves. Maybe they don’t focus on their mental health. We often think of physical health with men or maybe we focus on that a little bit more. In June it’s nice to be out and get active. Especially in West Virginia, hiking, outside, on the water doing different things like that,” said Duff.

Those who are in need of help can call 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the nearest mental health facility.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hepzibah Water Rescue
Person who died in West Fork River identified
FBI logo.
FBI warns of fraud scheme with victims in West Virginia
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Woman dies in Lewis County crash
1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
One dead following crash in Preston County
Trina Morgan and Ryan LaBounty
Clarksburg woman accused of harboring a fugitive

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
(Source: Army Corps of Engineers/Wikimedia Commons)
WVDNR releases recent trout and channel catfish stocking locations
Hunters harvest over 9,000 turkeys during spring season