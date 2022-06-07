June recognized as Men’s Mental Health Month

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - June is Men’s Mental Health Month, and a national observance is used to raise awareness about mental health care in men.

During May, the nation observed “Mental Health Month,” but June shines a light on men’s mental health.

According to the Director of Therapy, Erin Duff at Highland Hospital, men are more likely to commit suicide.

Many men who struggle with depression or anxiety won’t reach out for help. Places like Highland Hospital are willing to help.

“Sometimes men won’t do so because they may fear stigma or think they can handle things themselves. That doesn’t have to be the case. There’s a lot of help available that men can seek out and depression and anxiety is a real thing,” said Duff.

At Highland Hospital, they offer inpatient services. Those who are struggling can voluntarily admit themselves to Highland.

Patients could be there from 72 hours to 2 weeks depending on the situation. Duff says mental health isn’t a weakness.

“I think it’s important to recognize men’s mental health because oftentimes men don’t recognize it themselves. We focus a lot on women’s mental health and children as we should, but we often don’t think that men have struggles. Men are often seen as strong and in power and that they can’t show weakness,” said Duff.

Duff says there are things men can do to improve their mental health.

“It’s important for men, especially because oftentimes they don’t do things for themselves. Maybe they don’t focus on their mental health. We often think of physical health with men or maybe we focus on that a little bit more. In June it’s nice to be out and get active. Especially in West Virginia, hiking, outside, on the water doing different things like that,” said Duff.

Those who are in need of help can call 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the nearest mental health facility.

