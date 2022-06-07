Kathy Ann Fealy, 54, of Weston, departed this Earth too soon on Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was born in Weston on November 18, 1967, a daughter of the late Brenda Lee Cayton Shriver and Waymon Burl Kincaid. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her step father, Stephen “Squeek” Ellis Shriver. Forever cherishing their memories of Kathy’s good home cooking and enormous heart are two daughters: Courtney Terranova and husband, Alan, of Horner, and Brianna Alderson and husband, Zach, of Morgantown; two grandchildren: Alexis “Lexie” Terranova and Callan Thomas Alderson; four siblings: Rick Kincaid and companion, Michelle Jamison, of Horner, Stephen Shriver II and wife, Sean, of Weston, Dakota Kincaid of Jane Lew, and Samantha Sprouse and husband, Cody, of Jane Lew; several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles; and many life-long friends. Kathy graduated from Lewis County High School in 1986. She always had a larger-than-life personality and never knew a stranger. Kathy started her restaurant career at Alleyside on Main Street in Weston. In 1992, she opened Kathy’s Kitchen on Bank Alley and later Kathy’s Riverside Restaurant on Water Street. Over the course of 30+ years, Kathy’s love of serving her customers (which she referred to as her “good friends”) initiated her drive for the food industry and she owned several restaurants. More recently, Kathy fulfilled her dream of owning a food truck. She had recently set up at Mountain Trader Gun and Pawn and once again began serving her good friends. Kathy always attributed her success to the people who supported her and was honored by their continued support. When she wasn’t cooking and feeding the locals, Kathy loved going to the beach. She especially enjoyed Florida and had recently purchased a home there that she was very excited about. Kathy loved being a “Mim Maw” to Lexie and Callan and cherished every moment she spent with them. Her large heart also had immense love for her daughters and there were no words to express how proud she was of them. Kathy also enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, cleaning around the house, landscaping, helping people, and supporting local business. She touched the daily lives of many in the county and had a kind and caring soul. Kathy would have given the shirt off her back to anyone in need and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kathy’s honor to the Lewis County FRN & Food Pantry. Donations can be made payable to LCFRN & Food Pantry and mailed to PO Box 1168, Weston, WV, 26452. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jay Burkhart officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Kathy Ann Fealy. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

