Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 7th, 2022

Morning that will feel more like spring
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!! We woke up to a very wet morning, and that last till midday. Most of us received anywhere between .1 - .5″ of rain. The rest of the day stayed cloudy. But we’re expecting more showers and thunderstorms tonight. A line is developing from Pennsylvania into Indiana, and the showers and thunderstorms on it are intensifying. This line is very thin and we expect it to move through our northern counties anytime after 10 pm. Monongalia, Marion and parts of Preston county could see a quick pass of thunderstorms, then anyone south could see showers. Because of the showers today and tonight, we’ll likely see fog in the morning, so be careful on your commute. Tomorrow afternoon will open up to plenty of sunshine and warmth with highs in the low to mid-80s. Then tomorrow night we’ll see more showers and thunderstorms anytime after 6 pm till midnight. Some of those storms could be strong and bring very gusty winds with them as well as hail. Thursday will start off cloudy but should be a nice afternoon.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: PM showers/thunderstorms, then AM fog: Low: 56

Tuesday: Clouds dissipating to give way to a sunny afternoon, then possible strong storms late: High 74

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then clearing: High 80

Thursday: Partly cloudy, then rain late: High 77

