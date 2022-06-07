Monongalia County Commission talks potential relocation of the county’s 911 center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Commission has been working for roughly five years on a plan to relocate the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency’s 911 communication center.

Monongalia County Commissioner Sean Sikora said the current location on the Mon Health Medical Center’s campus was not ideal.

“If you try to get through that area of town anytime in the morning or in the afternoon traffic, gets really congested for emergency response entity it is not an optimal location,” he explained.

Sikora said they’ve begun speaking with their developers following Governor Justice’s support of creating the Harmony Grove Interchange.

This would create an additional exit on I-79 specifically for the Morgantown Industrial Park, where Sikora said they hoped to put the new center.

However, the location had other benefits as well.

“We already have a communication tower in the Harmony Grove area. Moving the building there would save us about a million dollars that we wouldn’t have to spend on a tower,” he said.

Sikora told me they also were hoping to put their center at this location, as there would be room to possibly house EMS down the line.

“The particular lot will have space allocated for future development. As we move into trying to do more to make sure our EMS services is properly funded,” he added.

However, Sikora explained they still have a long way to go with this project before any official decisions were made.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.