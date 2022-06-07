MPD seeking help to identify suspect in armed robbery

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.

The armed robbery occurred on May 31st at Jimmy John’s on High Street, according to officers.

The unidentified man entered the store at 1:30 a.m., and when an employee opened the cash register, officers say he pointed a handgun at her and removed cash from the register.

After grabbing the money, the suspect left the store on High Street and ran down Fayette Street to Chestnut Street.

The suspect was last seen on security cameras running down Reid Street toward the intersection of University Avenue and Beechurst Avenue.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454 or make an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.