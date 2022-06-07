Advertisement

Shinnston man accused of sexually abusing two young children

Robert Lee Powell, Jr.
Robert Lee Powell, Jr.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was charged after officers said he sexually abused two young children.

On May 8th, troopers received a report of a sexual assault and sexual abuse of a 6-year-old child, according to a criminal complaint.

The young child told a forensic interviewer with the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center on May 16th that Robert Powell, Jr., 58, of Shinnston, sexually abused and sexually assaulted her and a 1-year-old child, the report says.

Officers said the child provided the interviewer with an 18 month timeline of Powell’s sexual abuse and sexual assault on the children.

Powell allegedly threatened “both juveniles with ‘rape’ in order to continue his sexual misconduct.”

Powell has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree sexual assault and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He is being held without bond at North Central Regional Jail.

