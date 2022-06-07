Advertisement

State lawmakers intensify efforts for a state gas tax holiday

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State Democrats are intensifying their efforts to repeal the state gas tax, calling the situation a crisis.

During Governor Justice’s briefing yesterday, he said he is considering calling a special session of the state legislature and that a gas tax holiday would be the top issue to be discussed.

Today, State Democrats held a press conference calling on the Governor to take action.

They claim West Virginia residents are being crushed by their rising bills thanks to inflation.

“But we seem to have forgotten West Virginians who are currently working, who are currently struggling to get to and from their work, provide for their families. So what can we do as a legislative body, what can we do in a time of crisis, says a lot about our legislative body, and the state of West Virginia. This is a crisis for many West Virginians. There’s no doubt about it, it’s a crisis on a daily basis”

The gas tax is 35.7 cents per gallon.

Suspending the gas tax would cost the state roughly 35-million dollars, but it would also provide immediate relief to drivers.

A decision about a special session is supposed to come on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hepzibah Water Rescue
Person who died in West Fork River identified
FBI logo.
FBI warns of fraud scheme with victims in West Virginia
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Woman dies in Lewis County crash
1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
One dead following crash in Preston County
Trina Morgan and Ryan LaBounty
Clarksburg woman accused of harboring a fugitive

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, June 7
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, June 7
Fairmont State to host events for rising high school seniors
Fairmont State to host events for rising high school seniors
Fairmont accepting applications for police officers
Fairmont accepting applications for police officers
American Idol finalist coming to Robinson Grand
American Idol finalist coming to Robinson Grand