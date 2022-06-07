State lawmakers intensify efforts for a state gas tax holiday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State Democrats are intensifying their efforts to repeal the state gas tax, calling the situation a crisis.

During Governor Justice’s briefing yesterday, he said he is considering calling a special session of the state legislature and that a gas tax holiday would be the top issue to be discussed.

Today, State Democrats held a press conference calling on the Governor to take action.

They claim West Virginia residents are being crushed by their rising bills thanks to inflation.

“But we seem to have forgotten West Virginians who are currently working, who are currently struggling to get to and from their work, provide for their families. So what can we do as a legislative body, what can we do in a time of crisis, says a lot about our legislative body, and the state of West Virginia. This is a crisis for many West Virginians. There’s no doubt about it, it’s a crisis on a daily basis”

The gas tax is 35.7 cents per gallon.

Suspending the gas tax would cost the state roughly 35-million dollars, but it would also provide immediate relief to drivers.

A decision about a special session is supposed to come on Wednesday.

