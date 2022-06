WEST MILFORD, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say the Town of West Milford will be without water for an unspecified amount of time.

The reason is due to a major water water break on Liberty Street in West Milford.

Authorities do not have an estimated time when water service will return.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

