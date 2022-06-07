Advertisement

W.Va. gas tax holiday not guaranteed

W.Va. gas tax holiday not guaranteed
W.Va. gas tax holiday not guaranteed
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With gas prices at $5 a gallon, Mark Canfield can feel the hit to his wallet.

But help soon may be on the way, as Canfield and millions of other motorists could soon receive a 35-cent discount thanks to a proposed, gas tax holiday.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice flirted with the idea this week, a proposal championed Tuesday by state Democrats.

The governor said he would finalize his proposal as early as Wednesday and a special session could follow days later, but with stiff opposition by the state’s Republican majority, the idea is far from a guarantee.

Suspending the gas tax could save motorists an estimated $5 to $10, depending upon the size of a vehicle’s fuel tank.

Canfield, of Mink Shoals, questioned if that would be enough as he filled up his vehicle Tuesday in Charleston.

“I think it’s not (enough), but it would help at this point. I think we should have a lot lower gas prices than what they are, but we just have to go with it I guess.”

West Virginia’s gas tax pays for road repairs. Without it, leaders would use surplus dollars to make up the difference.

“The bottom line, we want to continue to repair our roads,” Justice said Monday. “The dollars that will be coming back will be not really all that significant dollars for people that are only filling their car up maybe twice a month or once a week or whatever like that, it won’t be an unbelievable amount of dollars that they’ll be saving, but it will help some and maybe it’s something we ought to do.”

Justice rejected the idea when Democrats proposed it in March.

Democrats praised his potential change of heart Tuesday.

“I personally believe, again, that’s your money, and it’s not right or fair for someone in leadership to sit on that money and not share it with you,” said Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha.

With Republicans in full control of both chambers, we talked with several lawmakers, and there appears to be no guarantee that this gas tax holiday will pass.

Instead, several Republicans favor a rebate for West Virginia taxpayers. Senate leadership has even proposed a rebate equal to the personal property tax paid last year.

“I don’t understand why we would give a tax break to people who are driving through our state,” said Del. Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha. “Why not refocus this and do a tax break to people who actually live here.”

Regardless of the plan, Canfield wants relief that will help him buy food, get to work and pay countless other expenses.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI logo.
FBI warns of fraud scheme with victims in West Virginia
Hepzibah Water Rescue
Person who died in West Fork River identified
Sunset-Ellis Restaurant
Harrison County restaurant closing after 67 years
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Trina Morgan and Ryan LaBounty
Clarksburg woman accused of harboring a fugitive

Latest News

Loved ones of Deputy Tom Baker say he'll be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile.
Funeral for fallen Nicholas County deputy to be held today
Funeral for fallen Nicholas County deputy to be held today
Funeral for fallen Nicholas County deputy to be held today
Joshua Phillips
Man charged with killing police officer goes on trial
Mobility impaired parking placard expiration extended in WVa
Task Force holds public forum to discuss homelessness and addiction in the city.
Mayor’s Homelessness and Addiction Task Force seeks help from the community