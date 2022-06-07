WVDNR releases recent trout and channel catfish stocking locations
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources shared the recent stocking locations for trout and channel catfish.
The following stockings for trout took place during the week of May 30th:
- North Fork South Branch
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- Williams River
The following stockings for channel catfish took place during the week of May 30th:
- Anawalt Lake
- Anderson Lake
- Barboursville Lake
- Berwind Lake
- Big Ditch Lake
- Boley Lake
- Brandywine Lake
- Brushy Fork Lake
- Buffalo Fork Lake
- Cacapon State Park Lake
- Camp Caesar Lake
- Castlemans Run Lake
- Cedar Creek Lake
- Charles Fork Lake
- Chief Logan Lake
- Conaway Run Lake
- Coonskin Park Lake
- Coopers Rock Lake
- Deegan Lake
- Fairfax Pond
- French Creek Pond
- Frozen Camp Lake
- Hinkle Lake
- Hurricane Reservoir
- Indian Rocks Lake
- Jimmy Lewis Lake
- Kimsey Run Lake
- Laurel Lake
- Lick Creek Pond
- Little Beaver Lake
- Logan County Airport Pond
- Mason Lake
- Miletree Lake
- Millers Fork Pond
- Moncove Lake
- New Creek
- Newburg Lake
- North Bend Lake
- O’Brien Lake
- Parker Hollow Lake
- Pipestem Lake
- Plum Orchard Lake
- Poorhouse Pond
- Rollins Lake
- Sleepy Creek Lake
- South Mill Creek Lake
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Tomlinson Run Lake
- Tracy Lake
- Turkey Run Lake
- Wallback Lake
- Wirt County Farm Pond
- Woodrum Lake
While fishing in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license and valid form of identification. Anglers are also encouraged to explore places to fish in the interactive fishing map available online at mapwv.gov/huntfish.
