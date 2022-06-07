Advertisement

WVDNR releases recent trout and channel catfish stocking locations

(Source: Army Corps of Engineers/Wikimedia Commons)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources shared the recent stocking locations for trout and channel catfish.

The following stockings for trout took place during the week of May 30th:

  • North Fork South Branch
  • South Branch (Smoke Hole)
  • Williams River

The following stockings for channel catfish took place during the week of May 30th:

  • Anawalt Lake
  • Anderson Lake
  • Barboursville Lake
  • Berwind Lake
  • Big Ditch Lake
  • Boley Lake
  • Brandywine Lake
  • Brushy Fork Lake
  • Buffalo Fork Lake
  • Cacapon State Park Lake
  • Camp Caesar Lake
  • Castlemans Run Lake
  • Cedar Creek Lake
  • Charles Fork Lake
  • Chief Logan Lake
  • Conaway Run Lake
  • Coonskin Park Lake
  • Coopers Rock Lake
  • Deegan Lake
  • Fairfax Pond
  • French Creek Pond
  • Frozen Camp Lake
  • Hinkle Lake
  • Hurricane Reservoir
  • Indian Rocks Lake
  • Jimmy Lewis Lake
  • Kimsey Run Lake
  • Laurel Lake
  • Lick Creek Pond
  • Little Beaver Lake
  • Logan County Airport Pond
  • Mason Lake
  • Miletree Lake
  • Millers Fork Pond
  • Moncove Lake
  • New Creek
  • Newburg Lake
  • North Bend Lake
  • O’Brien Lake
  • Parker Hollow Lake
  • Pipestem Lake
  • Plum Orchard Lake
  • Poorhouse Pond
  • Rollins Lake
  • Sleepy Creek Lake
  • South Mill Creek Lake
  • Spruce Knob Lake
  • Tomlinson Run Lake
  • Tracy Lake
  • Turkey Run Lake
  • Wallback Lake
  • Wirt County Farm Pond
  • Woodrum Lake

While fishing in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license and valid form of identification. Anglers are also encouraged to explore places to fish in the interactive fishing map available online at mapwv.gov/huntfish.

