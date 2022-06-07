WVDNR releases recent trout and channel catfish stocking locations

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources shared the recent stocking locations for trout and channel catfish.

The following stockings for trout took place during the week of May 30th:

North Fork South Branch

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Williams River

The following stockings for channel catfish took place during the week of May 30th:

Anawalt Lake

Anderson Lake

Barboursville Lake

Berwind Lake

Big Ditch Lake

Boley Lake

Brandywine Lake

Brushy Fork Lake

Buffalo Fork Lake

Cacapon State Park Lake

Camp Caesar Lake

Castlemans Run Lake

Cedar Creek Lake

Charles Fork Lake

Chief Logan Lake

Conaway Run Lake

Coonskin Park Lake

Coopers Rock Lake

Deegan Lake

Fairfax Pond

French Creek Pond

Frozen Camp Lake

Hinkle Lake

Hurricane Reservoir

Indian Rocks Lake

Jimmy Lewis Lake

Kimsey Run Lake

Laurel Lake

Lick Creek Pond

Little Beaver Lake

Logan County Airport Pond

Mason Lake

Miletree Lake

Millers Fork Pond

Moncove Lake

New Creek

Newburg Lake

North Bend Lake

O’Brien Lake

Parker Hollow Lake

Pipestem Lake

Plum Orchard Lake

Poorhouse Pond

Rollins Lake

Sleepy Creek Lake

South Mill Creek Lake

Spruce Knob Lake

Tomlinson Run Lake

Tracy Lake

Turkey Run Lake

Wallback Lake

Wirt County Farm Pond

Woodrum Lake

While fishing in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license and valid form of identification. Anglers are also encouraged to explore places to fish in the interactive fishing map available online at mapwv.gov/huntfish.

